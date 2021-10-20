Issa Rae Explains Why An ‘Insecure’ Movie Is Unlikely

Insecure returns on October 24. The Peabody Award-winning dramedy created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore is coming to an end after its fifth season.

Issa Rae is currently doing the media rounds to promote her HBO program. The Los Angeles-born actress/writer appeared on The Tamron Hall Show where she was asked about potentially making an Insecure movie.

“I always say if you see an Insecure movie, it means I’m down bad. It means I’m not doing well in life. I don’t want to do a movie,” said Issa Rae. “It’s a finite story. And I just don’t want to see an Insecure movie, unless I’m doing badly.”

Fellow Insecure cast members Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson were interviewed on The Tamron Hall Show as well. Both co-stars spoke about Insecure‘s closing episodes.

“I think it’s incredible to be a part of something historic. And that really makes Black people feel valued and has been transformational in this type of storytelling we see about us. So I’m just grateful to be on the ride,” stated Kendrick Sampson.

Yvonne Orji added, “I mean I cried the whole final episode. So I told Issa after the table read, I was like, ‘Yo, you sent us out very well, and I appreciate the heck out of you.’ She wrote an amazing finale and Prentice [Penny] did an amazing job directing it. I don’t think there was anything else left on the table.”