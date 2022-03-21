‘It’s A Boy!’ Soulja Boy Announces He’s Gonna Be A Father

Soulja Boy is set to have his first child with his new lady.

Rapper Soulja Boy may have to change his name to Soulja Dad.

The Atlanta rapper, whom the world has known since he was a kid, is now about to have a Lil Soulja boy of his own.

The rapper shared the news with his fans during a gender reveal ceremony on Instagram. The white ball revealed that he and his girlfriend would be having a little son.

The caption read, “It’s a boy ‼️👶🏾🙏🏾🥺😝🥳”

This will be the first child for Soulja Boy.

The “Crank That” chart-topper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was overjoyed as the blue powder and confetti filled the air.

But nothing was warmer than when Soulja Boy grabbed the mother-to-be and hugged her tightly before snuggling with a little kiss in celebration of the good news.

There is not much information surrounding his child’s mother. TMZ revealed that her name is Jackie Martinez.

She is a celebrity hairstylist in Los Angeles, whose client list includes J-Lo, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Brandy, French Montana, Cordae, Rich the Kidd, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

In a post on her own Instagram feed, Jackilyn expressed her excitement too.

“We are blessed with a baby boy,” she added. “Can’t wait to see you.”

However, fans were shocked that he seems to have settled down with one lady after years of linking him to big names in the industry like Rubi Rose, Rosa Acosta, and Teddy Riley’s daughter, Nia.

Nia Riley and Big Draco had an entire storyline around their love life on a few reality series, including Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood and Marriage Boot Camp.

In 2021, she alleged in an interview with Unwine with Tasha K that the rapper kicked her in her stomach while pregnant with his child, causing her to lose the baby.