‘It’s A Girl’: Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Reveal Pics Of Baby Bump

Rapper gets excited as he prepares to welcome his first daughter into the world.

Amidst a lot of controversies regarding how he and his label heads pick and develop new artists, one of the architects of Trap music, Gucci Mane, revealed he is about to have his second child with his lovely wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.

The “I Get the Bag” chart-topper took to social media to share the good news. He dropped a series of images of his gorgeous family to his 16.6 million Instagram followers.

He dropped the good news a week ago on Ka’oir’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @keyshiakaoir I love you MrsDavis you are truly the best thing ever happened to me I hope you enjoy your day and thank you for being the best wife and mom ever love you 4ever,” he wrote in a caption.

Then he shoots out another set of images with her beautifully decked out in all black with her belly out, saying, “My beautiful wife and new baby in the belly @keyshiakaoir.”

In one post, he captioned, “My beautiful wife & I can’t wait to welcome our baby Girl !! The Wop bout to have a daughter!”

Dressed in all pink, the three, Daddy, Mommy, and Ice Davis, the soon-to-be big brother, are happily welcoming the latest addition to the Davis clan. Gucci has one additional son, his name is Keitheon. He is the oldest of his children and was born in 2007. His mother is Sheena Evans.