J. Cole Attends Fan’s College Graduation Years After Keeping Promise To Attend High School Ceremony 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

J. Cole first met the die-hard fan in 2013, promising he would attend her high-school graduation if she kept her grades up and got into college.

J. Cole proved he is a man of his word after coming through for a fan he made a promise to almost a decade ago.

After first attending her high-school graduation in 2015, J. Cole again showed up to celebrate the next step of the journey.

J. Cole kept his promise 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JEymKJsqAy — Cole (@Jcolevillle) May 11, 2022

Die-hard Cole fan Cierra Bosarge first reached out to the rapper in 2013 when she wanted him to wish her a happy birthday. She finally received a response months after Q Deezy of Hot 107.9 in Philly passed the message on to him. J. Cole called to pass on belated birthday greetings and invited her to meet him in person.

“He was like, ‘I know it’s like three months late, but happy birthday.’” Cierra told Complex in 2015. “He laughed at me when I was crying but he said when he comes to Philly he wanted to meet me.”

She asked the rapper if he would attend her high-school graduation in a letter. She had kept in her pocket for years in case of a chance meeting. “In the letter it says all I went through,” Bosarge explained. “With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can’t.”

J. Cole was so touched that he promised to attend her graduation but on one condition. Cierra was to keep her grades up and get accepted into college. Two years later, having done just that, he kept to his word and watched her graduate.

J. Cole & Cierra In 2022

Fast forward to 2022, and a beaming Cierra posed with J. Cole at the graduation ceremony for Rowan University’s class of 2022.

this is for all the fans that waited, the b#### n##### that hated, old hoes we dated, look mama, we made it 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/RjH1gDzXgQ — chucky 🏁 (@princess_simba) May 12, 2022

“Keeping your word means everything to me,” Cierra shared on Twitter. “Not a lot of people do so i’m forever grateful to the ones that always show up for me. no excuses.”

Check out some of her photos with J. Cole below.

keep grinding, your life will change in one year 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iBorO5nAUh — chucky 🏁 (@princess_simba) May 12, 2022