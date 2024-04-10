J. Cole Pops Up At Bas Concert In NYC After Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans seemed excited to see the “7 Minute Drill” rapper.

Dreamville recording artist Bas held a concert at New York City’s Irving Plaza on Tuesday (April 9). Dreamville Records co-founder J. Cole made a surprise contribution to the show.

According to footage posted to the internet, J. Cole popped up at the event in Manhattan. The North Carolina-bred MC unexpectedly performed for the Irving Plaza crowd.

The Might Delete Later mixtape creator’s appearance during Bas’s set came after he shocked many Hip-Hop fans by apologizing for dissing Kendrick Lamar, his longtime collaborator.

J. Cole popped out tonight at Bas show in New York City 🗽 pic.twitter.com/oJAGlqso6r — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) April 10, 2024

Might Delete Later hit DSPs on Friday (April 5) with a closing track titled “7 Minute Drill.” That T-Minus-produced record served as a response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse. Lamar took obvious shots at Cole and Drake on the song by Future and Metro Boomin.

On Sunday (April 7), Cole issued his mea culpa to Kendrick Lamar during the 2024 Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. The on-stage speech quickly went viral on social media platforms and became a trending topic for numerous days.

J. Cole received widespread online criticism for walking away from the brewing lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar. His performance in NYC was the first time Cole appeared in public since the backlash.