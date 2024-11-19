J. Cole Drops Debut Mixtape “The Come Up, Vol. 1” On Streaming 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole surprised fans earlier this week with the announcement of his audio series, and he’s just done it again, releasing his debut mixtape, The Come Up, Vol. 1, on streaming platforms.

On Monday (November 18), Cole teased the tape hours after the first episode of his Inevitable podcast. “The beginning,” he wrote, announcing the news. “The Come Up finally available now on DSP’s.”

It appears his new audio series will coincide with mixtape rereleases, as each episode is named after his projects, and J. Cole fans are feeling it.

“BRO WHAT,” one user shared on X (Twitter). “This is a dream come true and probably means The Warm Up & Friday Night Lights are coming too. J. Cole’s mixtape catalog will finally get the respect it deserves.”

BRO WHAT



— Mavi 〽️ (@NameIsMavi) November 19, 2024

Another added, “I will spend whatever amount of money I have to to get this trilogy on vinyl.”

— Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) November 19, 2024

Fans won’t have long to wait for the next Inevitable episode, due Wednesday (November 20). Check out the series here.

Inevitable takes listeners on a journey behind the scenes of Cole’s entire career, chronicling everything from the music to his personal life.

“We settled on calling it an ‘audio series’ but to me it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation,” Cole explained. “It was new, it was fun, it was emotional and more than anything, it was therapeutic.”

He added, “I got so much clarity from it, and I understood more than ever the power of having a dream, the power of fueling that dream with strong vision, the magic that happens when we stay in alignment with God, and the darkness that can come in the times that we don’t.”

J. Cole The Come Up, Vol. 1