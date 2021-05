Watch the new visuals from the Dreamville Records leader.

J. Cole is in full promo mode for his new album The Off-Season. After releasing a documentary and taking part in interviews, Cole has now released the first official music video from the project.

The visuals for “Amari” arrived yesterday (May 17). Cole’s latest clip already amassed more than 2.6 million views on YouTube, and it is currently the #1 trending video on the platform.

Fellow North Carolina native Morris “Mez” Ricks II directed the MV. The Long Live The King mixtape creator was also the man behind the camera for J. Cole’s “Middle Child” video.

“With Great Pleasure, I wanna say I directed @realcoleworld Amari video. Super proud. Hope y’all enjoy. Love!” wrote Mez on his Instagram page.

“Amari” is one of the most popular songs hosted on The Off-Season. The track currently sits at #4 on the Spotify daily Top 200 U.S. chart and #2 on the Apple Music Top 100: USA chart.

The Off-Season is projected to debut at #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 album chart with 280,000-310,000 units. If J. Cole’s sixth studio LP pulls in more than 291,000 units, the Roc Nation emcee will have the highest one-week sales total of 2021.

J. Cole currently has five No. 1 albums in his discography. The Off-Season is likely to join a list of chart-toppers that includes 2011’s Cole World: The Sideline Story, 2013’s Born Sinner, 2014’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only, and 2018’s KOD.

Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019. J. Cole appeared on several songs on that label compilation. Mez was featured on the Dreamers III songs “Sleep Deprived,” “Costa Rica,” and “Passcode.”