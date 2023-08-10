J. Cole Crowns 50 Cent’s “Get Rich Or Die Trying” The Best Album Of All Time Over Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole joined 50 Cent for a surprise special guest appearance at the G-Unit mogul’s NYC show on Wednesday night.

50 Cent surprised his fans at his New York City show bringing out a bunch of special guests, including J. Cole who gave Fiddy his flowers.

The G-Unit honcho is currently on the North American leg of his Final Lap world tour. He pulled up to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Wednesday night (August 9), with some famous friends in tow.

After performing “No Role Modelz,” J. Cole told the crowd he wanted to leave them with a message. He went on to give 50 Cent his flowers, branding him one of the greatest rappers of all time.

“If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n##### to ever do this s###,” he began. “50 muthafuckin Cent Curtis Jackson.”

Cole also crowned 50 Cent’s classic debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ “the best album of all time.” He wasn’t referring specifically to rap projects either and continued with some lofty praise.

“I don’t give a f### what you talkin’ about n####,” he added. “It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1 and its Thriller at No. 2. And I love Michael Jackson, but I promise y’all that.”

J. Cole’s picks for the two best albums of all time:



1. 50 Cent’s ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

2. Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ pic.twitter.com/ciBJN9jABB — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) August 10, 2023

Elsewhere during the show, 50 Cent was joined onstage by a host of rap stars. Jadakiss, Flo Rida, A Boogie, Moneybagg Yo and the G-Unit crew all performed alongside the rapper turned entertainment mogul.

50 Cent revealed he once passed on signing the North Carolina-bred artist because he thought the world wasn’t “ready” for a rapper like J. Cole.

“That was so early, bro,” he said during a 2022 appearance on The Breakfast Club. “To me, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar… These artists existed early on when I fell in love with Hip Hop, but it was Talib Kweli, it was Mos Def, it was A Tribe Called Quest, it was Common Sense.