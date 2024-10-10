J. Cole Addresses Kendrick Lamar Feud In New Song: “I Walked Away With All They Blood On Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole surprised fans with a new song, “Port Antonio,” exploring his apology to Kendrick Lamar and addressing rumors of a Drake beef.

J. Cole is finally opening up about his decision to back out of the battle with Kendrick Lamar and addressing rumors of a rift with Drake on his new single, “Port Antonio.”

While the apology has been the topic of considerable conjecture and countless think pieces, Cole explained exactly why he “pulled the plug” on the feud in the new track, which arrived on Wednesday night (October 9), to the surprise and delight of fans.

Cole opens the first verse by reflecting on his tough upbringing, explaining how “rapping gave you some positive thoughts” amidst the struggles of his harsh reality.

In the second verse, Cole turns to the battle, noting, “They instigate the fuckery because it’s profitable/But singing “stop the violence” tunes when dudes in hospitals,” before explaining why he backed out.

“I pulled the plug because I seen where that was ’bout to go,” he raps. “They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow/They see this fire in my pen and think I’m dodgin’ smoke/I wouldn’t have lost a battle, dawg, I woulda lost a bro/I woulda gained a foe/And all for what? Just to attain some mo’ props from strangers that don’t got a clue what I been aimin’ for?”

He also spoke on allegations of “Of algorithm-bot n#####,” and all the “dirt” thrown in K. Dot and Drake’s disses before delivering one of the most poignant lines of the song. “My friends went to war, I walked away with all they blood on me,” he said.

J. Cole’s Advice To Drake

Cole concluded by dismissing rumors of a Drake beef, highlighting the importance of skill and substance over mudslinging.

“They say I’m pickin’ sides, aye, don’t you lie on me, my n####,” he added. “To start another war, aye Drake, you’ll always be my n####/I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n####/F### all the narratives/ Tappin’ back into your magic pen is what’s imperative.”