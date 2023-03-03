J. Cole Links With J-Hope Of BTS Fame On New Song & Video ‘On The Street’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Well-known feature slayer J. Cole has teamed up with K-pop sensation and BTS member J-hope on the new single “on the street.”

J. Cole has joined j-hope on the BTS member’s newest single, “on the street,” his first since releasing his debut solo album Jack In The Box, in July last year.

The South Korean artist cited the Dreamville co-founder as a major inspiration before linking with him on the new track.

“In a way…after I started to make music, I guess his music motivated me, like, ‘I should make my music in a certain way,’” j-hope explained to Disney+ Korea about Cole’s influence. “As I started making my music, he was my muse, and I still do respect him. He’s one of the artists that I hope to work with.”

The song comes accompanied by an official music video. Watch it below and stream “on the street,” at the end of the page.

J-Hope with J. Cole – on the street

The new J. Cole and j-hope collab arrives shortly after the announcement that the K-pop star will follow fellow BTS member Jin and enlist for South Korea’s 18-month mandatory military service.

“We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” j-hope’s label, BigHit shared. “We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

The statement continued, “We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

Meanwhile earlier this week, Dreamville announced J. Cole and Drake will headline with a star-studded musical festival next month.