J. Cole’s Manager Shuts Down Speculation About Him Dissing NBA YoungBoy

Fans thought J. Cole was taking shots at NBA YoungBoy on “The Secret Recipe,” the Dreamville rapper’s new collaboration with Lil Yachty.

Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad dismissed online conjecture about J. Cole dissing NBA YoungBoy on Friday (September 29). Hamad responded to a social media post, which said fans believed the rappers exchanged disses.

“I’m pretty sure this is [cap],” Hamad wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter). “Not sure how y’all heard that cole verse and put that together, impressive.”

The diss speculation emerged after J. Cole teamed up with Lil Yachty for a new single titled “The Secret Recipe.” J. Cole’s verse featured no explicit mention of NBA YoungBoy, but some fans thought the Dreamville leader was throwing subliminal shots in response to NBA YoungBoy’s song “F### the Industry Pt. 2.”

“Only breaking bad in the lab, thought y’all was making meth/N##### making threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat/Don’t ask how I feel ’bout no rappers, s###, they OK, I guess/Incoming call, press the button, the one that say accept/He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death/I’m on your song, your streams going up, not quite the Drake effect/But don’t complain, b####, take what you get and cut the label check,” J. Cole rapped.

NBA YoungBoy dissed J. Cole, Lil Yachty and Drake on “F### the Industry Pt. 2.” The Baton Rouge-bred rapper targeted J. Cole for supposedly avoiding a collaboration.

“J a ho, that n#### played it cold like he was gon’ do a feature/So I texted his line a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you,” NBA YoungBoy rapped.

Listen to “The Secret Recipe” and “F### the Industry Pt. 2” below.