J. Cole Accused Of Being Transphobic Over “Might Delete Later” Lyrics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users take issue with what Jermaine had to say on his new mixtape.

J. Cole became a top trending topic on Friday (March 5) after dropping his surprise project Might Delete Later. While his apparent bars about Kendrick Lamar lit up the internet, another song on the project also caused a commotion.

On “Pi” featuring Daylyt and Ab-Soul, J. Cole labels an unnamed man as transgender as a diss. The lyrics led to some people accusing the North Carolina native of being transphobic.

“They plead the fifth. I’m seeing hints of a trans fella. In cancel culture’s vicinity, he’s no killer, trust me. Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a p####, period,” J. Cole raps on the track.

After the release of Might Delete Later, X users began calling out J. Cole for his “Pi” bars. Critics took issue with the Dreamville Records co-founder for essentially using “trans” as a slur.

“So it’s 2024 and J. Cole is rapping about Rick and Morty, calls To Pimp a Butterfly boring, and dropped a transphobic bar. Bro am I hallucinating,” tweeted one person.

so it's 2024 and j cole is rapping about rick and morty, calls to pimp a butterfly boring, and dropped a transphobic bar bro am i hallucinating — s h i m e r u y o (@shimeruyo_) April 5, 2024

An artist as big as j Cole shouldn’t be getting away with these weirdly transphobic lines anymore — MaxB_Fan62 (@Deltron_3031) April 5, 2024

Someone else wrote, “An artist as big as J. Cole shouldn’t be getting away with these weirdly transphobic lines anymore.” Additionally, another faultfinder posted, “So J. Cole just proved again that he’s not on Kendricks level and transphobic.”

Another X account tweeted, “Wasn’t planning on listening to that Cole tape and now I’m definitely not gonna after seeing that lame ass transphobic bar. Like really bro? in 2024?? Kendrick f###### CLEARS remember that.”

So J Cole just proved again that he's not on Kendricks level and transphobic — palindrome (@Palindrome_FKA) April 5, 2024

Wasn’t planning on listening to that cole tape and now i’m definitely not gonna after seeing that lame ass transphobic bar. like really bro? in 2024?? Kendrick f###### CLEARS remember that. goofy boy. — Isaac (@_echoedknight_) April 5, 2024

Kendrick Lamar rapped about his transgender relative on “Auntie Diaries” off 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album. The Compton-bred MC received both praise and condemnation from the LGBTQ community for the way he covered the topic.

Might Delete Later is J. Cole’s fourth official solo mixtape. In addition to Daylyt and Ab-Soul, the 12-track effort features Young Dro, Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox, Cam’ron, Central Cee and Bas.