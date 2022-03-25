J. Cole Responds To Critics Of Colin Kaepernick Returning To The NFL

Will former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick finally make his return to professional football? Hip Hop star J. Cole wants to see Kap back in the National Football League.

After allegedly being blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2016, reports now suggest a franchise could pick up Kaepernick. The California-raised athlete used the “take a knee” protest to bring awareness to police brutality and racial injustice.

Veteran sports journalist Rich Eisen spoke about the possibility of Colin Kaepernick making an NFL team next season on his radio program. J. Cole retweeted that clip from The Rich Eisen Show.

The North Carolinian tagged Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, un-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and several NFL teams in his tweet. Cole then began responding to a Twitter user who doubted Kaepernick can still perform at a high level.

“Bro at this point [Kaepernick] has no football left in him, man. [He’s] been throwing against the wind and ghost DBs for years,” tweeted one person. J. Cole responded, “Respectfully lil bro, how could you know what he has in him and what he doesn’t?”

The Dreamville Records co-founder also added, “And, respectfully, you’re 100% right about throwing against the wind and to ghost DBs. But always remember, he’s been doing that every day for 5 years when the entire world was saying he had zero shot of ever playing again. Have you ever wanted something that bad? Love!”

J. Cole has been an outspoken supporter of Colin Kaepernick for years. Back in 2017, Cole’s Dreamville Foundation donated $34,000 to Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge campaign. Earlier this year, The Off-Season album creator posted an Instagram shout-out to the 34-year-old QB ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Respectfully lil bro, how could you know what he has in him and what he doesn’t? https://t.co/dJwdvRMB7h — J. Cole (@JColeNC) March 24, 2022