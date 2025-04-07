J. Cole Sets Record Straight On Future Of Dreamville Fest During Final Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole addressed the festival’s future after bringing out Erykah Badu for a surprise performance at the final Dreamville Fest.

J. Cole capped off the last Dreamville Festival under its original name by bringing out Erykah Badu on Sunday night (April 6) in Raleigh for a surprise soulful performance of “Too Deep for the Intro.”

The song samples Badu’s 2000 track “Didn’t Cha Know” from her Mama’s Gun album.

J. COLE

ERYKAH BADU



TOO DEEP FOR THE INTRO



🚨LIVE AT DREAMVILLE FEST🚨



▫️First time EVER performed together pic.twitter.com/px541krT90 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 7, 2025

The moment unfolded on a stage designed to resemble Cole’s former Queens apartment, known affectionately as “Mohammad’s Crib,” adding a personal touch to the festival’s emotional finale.

The moment everyone’s been waiting for! 🙌🏽 @JColeNC opened up his final @dreamvillefest performance with a stage set to replicate his room at Mohammed’s apartment — his old landlord and the first person to really believe in his music. 🥹#DreamvilleFest #dreamville #jcole pic.twitter.com/fhu58NebEG — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) April 7, 2025

Held at Dorothea Dix Park on April 5-6, the fifth and final Dreamville Festival drew tens of thousands of attendees.

The two-day event featured a stacked lineup, with Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Keyshia Cole headlining Saturday.

The festival’s bill included performances from Tems, GloRilla, J.I.D., Wale, Coco Jones, EarthGang, BigXthaPlug and Ari Lennox before Cole and Badu closed the show.

Keyshia Cole marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, The Way It Is, while Lil Wayne reunited with the Hot Boys and Big Tymers for a rare set.

Although this was the last festival under the Dreamville name, organizers confirmed the event will return in 2026 under a new brand.

J. Cole Addresses Future Of Dreamville Festival

J. Cole addressed the upcoming changes during his set.

“We said this is the last Dreamville Festival,” Cole told the crowd. “I’m just keeping it one hundred with y’all; that s### be a lot.”

He confirmed, “This festival will exist,” before adding the Dreamville name may be gone, but the “family reunion” feel will continue.

J. Cole addressing the end of Dreamville Fest pic.twitter.com/5eSUiKvyOi — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) April 7, 2025

The city of Raleigh has signed a multi-year agreement to keep the festival at Dorothea Dix Park for at least four more years.

The new version is expected to stay true to its Hip-Hop roots and maintain the community-driven feel that has defined Dreamville since its launch.

Cole’s longtime manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, said the goal is to preserve the festival’s spirit, describing it as a “family reunion” that unites people from around the world.

J. Cole will continue to be involved behind the scenes, though it’s unclear how often he’ll take the stage moving forward.