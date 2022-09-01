J. Cole Stars In ‘NBA 2K23’ Career Mode; Gets His Own Cover Art

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

J. Cole landed a prime spot on the cover of the ‘NBA 2K23’ Dreamer Edition, which is scheduled to drop in the fall.

2K Sports announced the inclusion of J. Cole as a character in the NBA 2K23 video game.

The 37-year-old rapper appears in NBA 2K23’s MyCAREER mode along with Dreamville artists Bas and Elite. J. Cole was also named cover star of the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition, which will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” J. Cole said. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K. There’s also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and DREAMER brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year’s MyCAREER story.”

2K Sports’ Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy Alfie Brody added, “The sheer scale, depth and talent featured in this year’s MyCAREER creates an unparalleled experience within NBA 2K23. At the top of that list of talent is our first cover star who truly sits at the intersection of basketball and music. Bringing a visionary like J. Cole and DREAMER into the creative process for both the game and the soundtrack showcases the pillar of culture that NBA 2K23 has become.”

NBA 2K23 launches on September 9. The Dreamer Edition drops as a GameStop exclusive in the fall.