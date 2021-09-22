J Cole Surprise New Song and Visual “Heaven’s EP”

J Cole has treated fans to a surprise, dropping a new song and video out of the blue! Nothing about J Cole is “average” or “normal” and in that same fashion, J Cole shunned the standard mode of putting out new music. The way it usually goes, fans get a snippet of a new song shared by the artist on their Instagram stories, often while they’re in the studio laying the track. Next comes a promo clip of the official video announcing its release date. Then we get the track as promised on the advertised date.

Not J Cole, however. He just dropped a brand new song “Heaven’s EP” and accompanying visual out of nowhere! The track uses the beat from Drake’s “Pipe Down” off the “Certified Lover Boy” album. The video features Cole in sumptuous surroundings. In a plush private jet, luxurious Las Vegas suites and the bright lights of the Strip contrasted with his usual casually dressed look in laid-back attire.

Cole’s most recent project, his sixth studio album “The off-Season” came out back in May of this year debuting at No.1 on the “Billboard 200.” The 12 track project included features from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Bas, 6lack, and Morray.

On Monday it was announced that comedian and social media personality Druski would be hosting J Cole’s upcoming tour. J Cole’s “The Off-Season Tour” will see him take to the road alongside album collaborators 21 Savage and Morray.

Druski made the announcement himself via Instagram in a video montage featuring various clips of him talking about him homing his stand-up comedy skills during the pandemic. “YES… I WILL BE HOSTING @realcoleworld ‘The Off Season Tour’ WHO’S READY ?!,” he revealed in the caption.