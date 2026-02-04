J. Cole Unveils Double Album Tracklist Before Retirement

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole revealed the 24-track list for his final album, “The Fall Off,” dropping February 6, split into Disc 29 and Disc 39 concepts.

J. Cole dropped the complete tracklist for The Fall Off today. The North Carolina rapper shared 24 songs split across two discs for his final album.

The double project hits streaming platforms on February 6. Cole calls this his last studio album after a decade-plus career.

Disc 29 opens with “29 Intro” and includes tracks like “Two Six,” “SAFETY,” and “Run A Train.” The first half closes with “Lonely At The Top” as a bonus cut.

Disc 39 opens with “39 Intro” and features songs such as “Inevitable,” “The Villest,” and “Old Dog.” The second disc ends with “Ocean Way” after 11 main tracks plus a bonus.

J. Cole explained the concept behind both discs in a lengthy Instagram post. He connected the project back to his 2007 mixtape The Come Up.

“Some of the very first verses for The Come Up were written when I was just 19 years old,” J. Cole wrote. “The title of that project, the first one that I would ever release, had a double meaning.”

The rapper described his teenage dreams of making it in Hip-Hop. He was “a delusional teenager from Fayetteville, North Carolina who had decided to leave home and ‘come up’ to New York City on a dream-chasing mission.”

Cole painted a picture of his younger self driving home from college. He would call his mom first, then hit up his friends, asking, “where the party at?”

“The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle,” J. Cole explained.

The 41-year-old broke down the meaning of each disc.

“Disc 29 tells a story of me returning to my hometown at age 29. A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most, I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life; my woman, my craft, and my city.”

The second half represents his current mindset.

“Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39 year old man. Older and a little closer to peace.”

Cole shot all the album artwork himself. The front and back covers use photos he took at age 15. The back cover showing the tracklist captures his teenage bedroom walls.

“I woke up every morning as a teenager quite literally looking up to yall,” J. Cole wrote to the artists whose posters filled his room. “When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too.”

Executive producers include Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, T-Minus, and Dreamville Records. The album will be released through Dreamville and Interscope Records.

Cole already dropped the lead single “Disc 2 Track 2” last month. The track features him rapping his life story in reverse chronological order.

The Fayetteville native also released Birthday Blizzard ’26 EP on his 41st birthday, January 28. The four-track project featured freestyles hosted by DJ Clue.

J. Cole has talked about retirement for years. He first mentioned stepping back from music around 2014’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive era.

The rapper said his 2024 Kendrick Lamar situation reinspired him creatively. He initially responded to Kendrick’s “Like That” verse but later apologized and removed his diss track “7 Minute Drill.”

The Fall Off marks Cole’s seventh studio album following 2021’s The Off-Season.