J Prince Debunks Rumor He Was Arrested For Threatening Offset

J Prince shut down a rumor claiming he was arrested for threatening Offset.
The Rap-A-Lot Records founder shared a video of himself sitting by a pool on the West Coast on Friday (March 10). J Prince laughed at the baseless gossip and joked about his “jail cell” in his Instagram post.
“This s### be funny to me,” he said. “What has this s### come down to in the world today? I can’t believe people play with people’s intelligence.”
He continued, “People are telling lies for a living. They actually lying to y’all for living. But as you can see, live and in living color, this is what my jail cell look like … They can keep me here 24/7. I’m good! But it’s a beautiful day.”
The J Prince rumor caught traction on the MyMixtapez Twitter account. MyMixtapez published a false arrest story, crediting Wack100 as the source of the information. The inaccurate tale alleged the feds placed Migos in protective custody.
Offset responded by calling the story “cap ass s###” in an Instagram comment. Wack100 denied starting the allegations.
J Prince has been feuding with Offset in the aftermath of Takeoff’s death. Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022. Police arrested a named Patrick Clark for Takeoff’s murder in December 2022.