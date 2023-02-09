Offset Accuses J Prince of Snitching and Lying: Cardi B Weighs In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Offset and Cardi B are going in on J Prince after the Rap-A-Lot boss claimed he saved Offset from numerous beefs over the years!

Offset and J. Prince have once again found themselves in a heated argument, this time over recent claims made by J. Prince that he saved Offset from numerous beefs and confrontations.

The argument has now escalated to a public feud, with Offset taking to Instagram to respond to J. Prince’s allegations earlier today (February 8th), when the Rap-A-Lot Records founder had some harsh words for Offset, calling him a “fake m########### and a “snake.”

J Prince claimed that Offset was threatening him and his family, but instead of calling to talk it out, the rapper was now trying to play the victim. He accused Offset of lying and said he didn’t have time for “weak s###.”

J Prince also brought up past incidents, saying that Offset had gotten into a fight in Atlanta, called him for help when the Migos rapper was worried about a Cardi B performance in Los Angeles and wanted the OG to get involved in a beef with Sauce Walka.

J Prince said, “I think you remember now,” implying that Offset was trying to hide the truth. J Prince concluded by saying that blood makes you kin, but loyalty makes you family, implying that Offset was not loyal to his Migos group members and relatives, Takeoff and Quavo.

Offset got wind of J Prince’s latest comments and accused the veteran of being a police informant.

Street N#### turn 👮🏾never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales 😂 let this be the last time we speak on this — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 9, 2023

“Street N#### turn 👮🏾never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales 😂 let this be the last time we speak on this,” Offset tweeted.

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, backed up her hubby and added fuel to the fire, claiming that J. Prince is telling “big lies.”

BIG LIES — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 8, 2023

Unfortunately, the situation continues to escalate, with both Offset and J. Prince showing no signs of backing down.

The issues between J Prince and Offset blew up after a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast with Gillie and Wallo.

J. Prince claimed Offset wasn’t there for Takeoff when he was alive. J. Prince also warned Offset, saying, “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you.”

However, Offset quickly responded to J. Prince’s claims with a video on Instagram. He said, “Y’all n##### speaking on my real brother, How dare one of y’all n##### even speak on me and Take relationship I don’t know you n##### from a can of paint. Ya’ll n##### don’t know how me and my brother rock.”

Offset also accused J. Prince of acting on hearsay and not being an actual witness to their relationship.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November 2022. The shooting has been linked to a suspect associated with J. Prince.

Patrick Clark, a local DJ, was released after posting a $1 million bond following his December 1st arrest.