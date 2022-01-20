Ja Morant Names His Favorite Song Reference By Moneybagg Yo, J. Cole, Or Lloyd Banks

The 2019-2020 NBA Rookie Of The Year replies to his team’s Twitter question.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of the bright, young stars of the National Basketball Association. As is the case with a lot of NBA standouts, Morant has become a regular muse for rap lyrics.

The verified Memphis Grizzlies Twitter account asked the team’s fan base to share their favorite references to Ja Morant in music. That tweet garnered nearly 50 quote-tweets and 70 replies, including a response from Morant.

“rookie of the year,” replied Ja Morant, naming Memphis-raised rhymer Moneybagg Yo’s tribute song to the 2020 NBA Rookie Of The Year winner. Morant edged out fellow finalists Kendrick Nunn and Zion Williamson for that year’s ROTY trophy.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ original tweet included a screenshot of a Spotify playlist showing several tracks that referenced Ja Morant. For example, J. Cole’s “My Life” with 21 Savage and Morray was one of the songs listed.

Lloyd Banks’s “Death by Design” was also an option presented in the Twitter post. The photo displayed two other songs by Moneybagg Yo – “Least Ian Lie” and “Me Vs Me” as well. Plus, Money Man’s “No Talking” made the cut.

Ja Morant followed his award-winning rookie year with two more exceptional seasons. The 22-year-old Murray State University student-turned-#2 overall draft pick is currently averaging 24.7 points and 6.9 assists per game. Morant is among the Top 15 scorers in the NBA this season.