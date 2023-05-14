Ja Morant Suspended By Memphis Grizzlies After He Brandishes Gun On Instagram Live

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 23-year-old point guard was cruising around with a friend listening to NBA YoungBoy when he flashed the weapon at the camera for a split second

Fans were able to screenshot the alleged incident and circulate it on social media. The Grizzlies were evidently informed as well and promptly issued their punishment.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant has been in trouble with the NBA before for similar reasons. In March, Morant was at the center of an investigation by the Glendale Police Department in Colorado. While visiting a local strip club, Morant went on Instagram Live from with a gun in his hand. He later denied it was his.

Consequently, Morant was suspended for eight games without pay. Police concluded their investigation and ended up not charging Morant with a crime. The NBA also did its own investigation and couldn’t prove the gun belonged to Morant or would brought it to the club.

Morant would up enrolling in a Florida counseling program before returning to court. Morant is currently suspended from all team activities, pending league review. Read the official statement below.