Ja Morant Talks Being Part Of “Hulu Sellouts” Campaign

The new ad will air during NBA postseason games.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of the standout players of this year’s NBA Playoffs. Morant is not just putting up 27.1 points and 9.8 assists in the postseason, he is also starring in a new Hulu commercial.

Hulu launched the most recent installment in the streaming platform’s “Hulu Sellouts” campaign which originally launched in 2019. The company tapped Ja Morant to help inform the public that the Disney-owned service presents live television.

“I love Hulu and I love the commercials they’ve done with other athletes. To be a part of this campaign is huge,” stated Morant. “The production day was lit 🔥 and I think you can see that in the final commercial. I’m all about being cozy and the Hulu Couchleisure line is a great representation of that.”

Ja Morant’s “Hulu + Live TV Couchleisure” spot will run on social media and numerous networks, including during the NBA playoff games. Fellow former NBA Rookie Of The Year winner, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets, previously took part in the “LaMelo’s: The Hulu + Live TV Cereal” commercial.

Last week, Ja Morant also starred in the “Dark Mode” video for Beats by Dre. That 90-second ad included Quality Control rapper Lil Baby performing a new song about Morant and other NBA All-Stars.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies currently trail Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors three games to one in the Western Conference Semifinals. The two teams will face off again tonight (May 11) in the best-of-seven series at 9:30 pm on TNT.