Ja Rule, Def Jam, Kanye West & More Mourn Passing Of Irv Gotti 

Members of the Hip-Hop community are mourning the death of Irv Gotti, the Murder Inc. co-founder who passed away at age 54.
The legendary Hip-Hop producer was “declared dead” Wednesday (February 5). As news broke of his death, tributes flooded in from the Hip-Hop world. Artists, industry peers, and fans took to social media to honor his influence on the music industry.
Irv Gotti helped launch Ja Rule’s career at Murder Inc., collaborating with him for over a decade to create numerous hit songs. The rapper shared his grief on social media although he was not ready to make a full statement. He posted a single broken heart emoji on X (Twitter) after Gotti’s death was announced.
Def Jam Deeply Saddened” By Irv Gotti’s Tragic Death
Def Jam Recordings, where Gotti launched his career as an A&R, shared a statement on Instagram expressing deep sadness.
“His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B,” the statement reads. “His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work.”
Shortly before news of Gotti’s death broke, Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons recalled a conversation warning the exec about his health.
He subsequently paid tribute after learning that Gotti had passed while emphasizing the urgency of addressing health issues among Black men and the harmful impact of American dietary and lifestyle habits.
“Brothers and Sisters Please dont let Irv Gotti go without acknowledging the tragedy of his death and of black men’s and womens health in America,” he wrote in part. “This talented , beautiful, happy, curious enthusiastic spirit has left his body way too soon ..I am sure God will recieve him with love.”
Fat Joe shared an image of Irv Gotti on Instagram while paying tribute.
“What a Genius,” he wrote. “God bless you irv ty for all you’ve done for Hip Hop. You changed my life and i will always love you RIP.”
Celebrities Pay Tribute
Irv Gotti’s official cause of death has not been disclosed. The music mogul had suffered multiple strokes in recent years and faced complications from diabetes.
Other tributes came from Kanye West, Meek Mill, Jermaine Dupri and The Game. Former Murder Inc. artist Vita, actor Tyrin Turner and others also mourned Gotti’s death.