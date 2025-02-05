Russell Simmons Warned Irv Gotti About His Health Before Latest Stroke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Russell Simmons, DJ Quik and 50 Cent react to news of the mogul’s current health crisis.

Russell Simmons has shared a telling anecdote about Irv Gotti amid the former Murder Inc. mogul’s current health crisis.

On Wednesday (February 5), Simmons shared an Instagram post with a graphic announcing Gotti is allegedly on life support and that his friends and family members are saying their last goodbyes. In his post, Simmons recounted a recent conversation with Gotti in which they discussed a new project Gotti was pursuing. As always, Gotti was described as being filled with energy and optimism.

“I spoke to My good friend Irv [Gotti] very recently He was, as always ,incredibly energetic amd optimistic … we talked about his new idea ..” Simmons wrote in part. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Simmons/Gdas (@unclerush)

Simmons claims he expressed concern about Gotti’s health, which moved him to make him a special, life-saving offer.

“He agreed that it needed his attention,” he recalled. “He promised me that he would come to Gdas and undergo tests and begin natural and medical treatments. I promised him that if he came, I would guarantee that he add 20 years to his life. He never got to come.”

Simmons emphasized the urgency of addressing health issues among Black men and the detrimental effects of American dietary and lifestyle habits.

“This is all so disturbing,” he continued. “So many of my friends are at risk. American food, lack of exercise, and the toxic frantic environment is killing my friends one after another. Today I’m praying for Irv and all Black men my age and under. They are poisoning you. Please pay attention.”

A number of both Simmons and Gotti’s Hip-Hop peers showed love in the comments section of the post.

“I didn’t wanna believe it until I just saw this here.” DJ Quik wrote in a comment on the post. “CEO @unclerush , im at that age too! I’m not vulnerable, but don’t think I don’t understand my mortality. This news is inconvenient.”

However, while Simmons and DJ Quik were attempting to uplift Gotti with their reactions on social media, his foes such as 50 Cent resorted to taking cheap shots at the incapacitated music executive.

“Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!” Fifty wrote in a caption of a post he shared with the same graphic Simmons posted.

The heartfelt post came amid reports that Gotti had suffered a significant health crisis. According to sources who spoke with AllHipHop, the 54-year-old music mogul recently experienced another stroke, which caused a brain bleed. The source indicated that Gotti is currently “not responsive.”

The news follows a previous stroke Gotti suffered just over a year ago, which was reportedly linked to his long-standing battle with diabetes. At the time, Gotti spoke candidly about the toll the disease had taken on his life.



“Diabetes is deteriorating my body,” he admitted in an early 2024 interview, acknowledging his struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle and consistently manage his insulin intake. Photographs from that period showed Gotti walking with a cane and appearing visibly slimmer. The stroke had served as a wake-up call, prompting him to adopt a more health-conscious diet and make significant lifestyle changes.