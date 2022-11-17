Ja Rule’s ICONN Live App To Debut On Apple TV

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jeffrey “Ja Rule” Atkins’s live streaming entertainment marketplace ICONN Live will release never-before-seen content on Apple TV.

“Adding Apple TV to the equation is going to take ICONN to the next level!” says Hip Hop veteran Ja Rule. “ICONN allows fans to access these iconic artists so intimately.”

The 46-year-old rapper continues, “With the app now being available on Apple TV, ICONN will allow even more fans to join the experience as well as introduce a whole new generation to the legends I grew up loving!”

Legendary Hip Hop artist Rakim will headline the upcoming VIBES Concert on the ICONN Live app. Viewers will witness the emcee run through tracks off the classic 1987 album Paid in Full by Eric B. & Rakim.

Paid in Full hosts the singles “I Ain’t No Joke”, “I Know You Got Soul”, and “Eric B. Is President.” Rolling Stone magazine ranked the LP’s title track at #132 on the publication’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Past performances from the VIBES Concert Series, including “An Intimate Evening with Ja Rule Pain is Love – 20 Year Anniversary” at Sony Hall, will stream on the ICONN Live app and Apple TV. Plus, ICONN Media will release additional original content under ICONN Originals in the future.

Pain Is Love is the third studio album by Ja Rule. That 2001 Murder Inc./Def Jam-backed project earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 44th Grammy Awards. The Pain Is Love single “Always on Time” featuring Ashanti peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.