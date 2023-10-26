Ja Rules Rolls Eyes At “Troll” 50 Cent; Defends Crucifixion Stunt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent roasted his rival Ja Rule for staging a crucifixion for a performance at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards.

Ja Rule dismissed 50 Cent’s trolling in a conversation with Page Six. The former Murder Inc. artist was asked about comments made by 50 Cent, who mocked his longtime foe for staging a crucifixion at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards.

“He is just a clown, a troll,” Ja Rule said.

Ja Rule rapped while tied to a stake at the awards show in September. 50 Cent called the performance “stupid” in an Instagram post.

“Look at this s### head, is he supposed to be Jesus,” 50 Cent wrote. “WTF you can’t make this s### up.”

Ja Rule defended his performance in his chat with Page Six at the Pencils of Promise gala. The rapper emphasized he was on a stake, not a cross.

“I feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot in this industry,” he said. “Not nothing in the realm of Jesus Christ, don’t get me wrong. What people fail to realize is they act like Jesus was the only one up there, and they were many men being crucified at that moment, too … They just so happen to be criminals. Maybe I am not mocking Jesus, maybe I am one of the criminals.”

View footage of the performance below.