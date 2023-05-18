Jack Harlow Admits Criticism Of Rebooting ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Annoys Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow stars alongside Sinqua Walls in the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reboot, which is directed by Calmatic.

Jack Harlow defended the White Men Can’t Jump reboot in an interview with the Associated Press.

The Atlantic Records rapper stars in the new White Men Can’t Jump, which is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on Friday (May 19). Jack Harlow acknowledged his frustration when asked about people criticizing the decision to reboot a classic sports movie.

“It p##### me off,” he said.

Jack Harlow believed no one was truly upset over the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. He dismissed the complaints and noted his film is for a younger audience.

“For me, nobody even feels that strongly,” he said. “Everybody just needs something to say ‘cause it’s just like, ‘Oh, this is something I can comment on.’ Nobody actually cares or feels truly strong or emotional or is sitting at dinner aggravated with their significant other about it. Nobody cares. So, it’s like we don’t care, for real. And another thing, it’s for the youth.”

Jack Harlow makes his acting debut in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old hitmaker said he feels more freedom as an actor than he does as a Hip-Hop artist.

“I tell the truth on the mic, but maybe sometimes I feel some slight constraints in Hip-Hop because there’s a tradition to it, and I know I’m a guest in the genre,” he said. “There’s things that go through your head from time to time. But with acting I feel liberated to some degree — I feel like I could show up and I could be whoever I want to be today. I don’t know, I feel freedom.”

Jack Harlow claimed acting isn’t a “side quest” for him. He planned to continue acting and already landed a role in Apple’s upcoming film The Instigators.