Rapper Jack Harlow Feels Constrained By Hip-Hop, So He’s Turning To Acting

Jack Harlow makes his acting debut in the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake, which hits Hulu on Friday (May 19).

Jack Harlow thinks he has more freedom as an actor than he does as a Hip-Hop artist.

The 25-year-old rapper explained why acting felt liberating at a screening for the White Men Can’t Jump remake on Monday (May 15). Jack Harlow alluded to certain limitations he faced in Hip-Hop during a Q&A in New York.

“I tell the truth on the mic, but maybe sometimes I feel some slight constraints in Hip-Hop because there’s a tradition to it, and I know I’m a guest in the genre,” he said, per PEOPLE. “There’s things that go through your head from time to time. But with acting I feel liberated to some degree — I feel like I could show up and I could be whoever I want to be today. I don’t know, I feel freedom.”

The new White Men Can’t Jump premieres on Hulu on Friday (May 19). Jack Harlow vowed to continue his acting career after the film’s release.

“Through this film, I was able to gain my confidence as an actor, and to me, this s### is not a side quest,” he said at Monday’s screening. “This isn’t a side mission that I’m tacking on just to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money.”

He added, “I really got the bug and fell in love with this, and I’m developing a deep passion for the craft of this the same way I had in music. I don’t want it to be a side hustle, I want to full-on go after this, and I’m going after it and I’m going to continue to do more.”

Jack Harlow dropped his Jackman album on April 28. He claimed he was the best white rapper since Eminem on the single “They Don’t Love It.”