Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow Following White Rapper Claims: “Give Drake His Flow Back”

Machine Gun Kelly has been noticeably more rock than rap these days, but he’s never above starting (or engaging in) a good old fashioned rap beef. Days after Jack Harlow dropped his new album, Jackman, in which he proclaims to be the second best rapper behind Eminem, MGK is back.

On Saturday (May 6), Machine Gun Kelly dropped a new single called “Renegade Freestyle,” which finds the lanky rapper spitting over JAY-Z’s 2001 single “Renegade” featuring Eminem. Of course, Eminem and MGK famously beefed in 2018 following the release of Shady’s Kamikaze album, so the beat selection was clearly intentional. At one point, MGK takes a swipe at Harlow and accuses him of being a biter.

“Make sure there’s no confusion,” he spits. “I’m a great white, I can eat their barracudas […] I see why they call you Jackman/You jack man’s whole swag /Give Drake his flow back man.”

Harlow’s claims arrived on the song “They Don’t Love It.” He raps: “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters/And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

The line sparked a debate on Twitter, with thousands of people weighing in on the Kentucky native’s lyrics. As a result, Eminem, Paul Wall and Mac Miller became trending topics.

“Any discussion of best white rappers without Paul Wall is void,” one person said. Another added, “Jack Harlow hasn’t in his life dropped a song that slaps harder than Paul Wall’s Sittin’ Sidewayz. #CutThatShitOut.”