Megan Fox Denies Machine Gun Kelly—Or Any “Succubus Demons”—Cheated On Her

Cheating rumors have been swirling on social media ever since Fox posted lyrics from Beyonce’s Lemonade to her Instagram earlier this month.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are apparently just fine. Cheating rumors have been swirling on social media ever since Fox posted lyrics from Beyonce’s Lemonade to her Instagram. She also unfollowed everyone but Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet. On Sunday (February 19), the diminutive movie star shared a statement to her Instagram account and denied there was trouble in paradise.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots of succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

On Valentine’s Day, TMZ captured a photo of the couple leaving a building that happens to house several therapist offices. The narrative was further propelled by the suggestion Fox discovered some scandalous messages on MGK’s phone and in his DMs. But judging by Fox’s post, that’s far from the case. Perhaps he has an album coming out and needed to drum up some press.

Whatever the case, the last photo Machine Gun Kelly posted of Fox was in September 2022, but there are photos of the couple on Getty Images as recently as February 5. Fox and MGK got engaged in January after roughly a year and a half of dating.