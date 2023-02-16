Machine Gun Kelly Gets French Fried As Megan Fox Cozies Up To Eminem

MGK is looking like he might be flying solo going forward, because Megan Fox is now following Eminem on social media.

Remember, once upon a time when Machine Gun Kelly was the go-to guy. He was kind of like the heir-apparent when it came to white rappers and it looked like he might get the torch from Eminem. He had a sort of backwoods Middle America approach to Hip-Hop, but still was cool enough to hang around people like Meek Mill. At any rate, it became increasingly obvious that he was using Hip-Hop as a springboard to other things and more main stream success. Like the kid Kid Rock. This is nothing new.

People like that have always used Hip-Hop to get their rocks off and then take it to the next level in the main stream. They never even gave anything tangible to the game. He got into a beef with Eminem and that was a bit of a gift. That was very interesting and it was almost like a face-off. And I’m not gonna lie, he did his thing against one of Hip-Hop‘s gods. Did he win the battle? That’s up to the person listening because a lot of people had a lot of different opinions on that. I know one thing: he lost the war. Meaning: he got his respect out of that situation, but things have changed. The last year or so (who really cares) he and Megan Fox have been basically smitten in love and really Going overboard. They’ve been drinking each other’s blood and putting them in vials of necklaces and all types of crazy stuff.

It looks like it’s over now. That’s right: it appears that they have broken up. Megan has stopped following him on social media and she has started following Eminem, which is crazy right. But this seems to be the go to maneuver when you want to get under someone’s skin. Following Em certainly means it’s over over. I wonder what could’ve possibly happen to make her take such an extreme measure against someone that she had an extreme amount of love for?

The streets of saying he cheated. I was hoping it would be something more unique then just simple being a weak man of the flesh! Eminem stans are cheering and hooting and hollering about it because it looks like he got cooked. I hope it was worth it!

Who cooked who in the songs though?