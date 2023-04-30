Jack Harlow’s White Rapper Claims Sparks Debate Over Eminem, Paul Wall & Mac Miller

Jack Harlow claimed he was the second best white rapper behind Eminem last week. The bold proclamation arrived via Harlow’s new single “They Don’t Love It” in which he raps, “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters/And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”
Harlow’s line has sparked a giant debate on Twitter, with thousands of people weighing in on the Kentucky native’s lyrics. As a result, Eminem, Paul Wall and Mac Miller were trending topics on Sunday (April 30).
“Any discussion of best white rappers without Paul Wall is void,” one person said. Another added, “Jack Harlow hasn’t in his life dropped a song that slaps harder than Paul Wall’s Sittin’ Sidewayz. #CutThatShitOut.”
When penning that line, Harlow seemed to have forgotten about a handful of white rappers who blazed a trail for him to follow. Aside from Eminem, Beastie Boys, House of Pain, 3rd Bass, Aesop Rock and El-P (hell, even Vanilla Ice) knocked the doors down. Many would rank them higher than the “WHAT’S POPPIN” rapper.
Mac Miller, who also benefitted from his predecessors, was the subject of thousands of tweets. One wrote, “Jack Harlow can’t make Diablo but Mac Miller could make What’s Poppin.” Another pointed out, “The conversation about Jack Harlow, Eminem and Mac Miller is so goofy to me. Mac was a musical artist, not flatly a rapper. He’s not even in the same topic of conversation as Em and Jack Harlow.”
Of course, Eminem seemed to spark the most intense reactions. As Curtis Bashar wrote, “I respect ever n***a who will never listen to this album, salute to all of y’all. This is not Hip Hop! Eminem is the only great white rapper in this culture.”
“They Don’t Love It” comes from Jack Harlow’s surprise album, Jackman. The 10-song project featured Harlow shirtless standing in an alley with his arms folded on the cover. The photo itself elicited a cascade of comments online. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is expected to move between 45-50,000 total album equivalent units. Check out some of the reactions below.