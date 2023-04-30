Jack Harlow’s White Rapper Claims Sparks Debate Over Eminem, Paul Wall & Mac Miller

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “WHAT’S POPPIN” artist claimed he was the second best white rapper behind Eminem last week as part of his new song “They Don’t Love It.”

Jack Harlow claimed he was the second best white rapper behind Eminem last week. The bold proclamation arrived via Harlow’s new single “They Don’t Love It” in which he raps, “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters/And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

Harlow’s line has sparked a giant debate on Twitter, with thousands of people weighing in on the Kentucky native’s lyrics. As a result, Eminem, Paul Wall and Mac Miller were trending topics on Sunday (April 30).

“Any discussion of best white rappers without Paul Wall is void,” one person said. Another added, “Jack Harlow hasn’t in his life dropped a song that slaps harder than Paul Wall’s Sittin’ Sidewayz. #CutThatShitOut.”

Jack Harlow hasn’t in his life dropped a song that slaps harder than Paul Wall’s Sittin Sidewayz #CutThatShitOut

pic.twitter.com/nw13lrlfbb https://t.co/X5bX8QL1FK — Wings of the Morning (@MikeTroy81) April 30, 2023

any discussion of best white rappers without Paul Wall is void — RobTresvant (@robpursey) April 30, 2023

When penning that line, Harlow seemed to have forgotten about a handful of white rappers who blazed a trail for him to follow. Aside from Eminem, Beastie Boys, House of Pain, 3rd Bass, Aesop Rock and El-P (hell, even Vanilla Ice) knocked the doors down. Many would rank them higher than the “WHAT’S POPPIN” rapper.

Mac Miller, who also benefitted from his predecessors, was the subject of thousands of tweets. One wrote, “Jack Harlow can’t make Diablo but Mac Miller could make What’s Poppin.” Another pointed out, “The conversation about Jack Harlow, Eminem and Mac Miller is so goofy to me. Mac was a musical artist, not flatly a rapper. He’s not even in the same topic of conversation as Em and Jack Harlow.”

Of course, Eminem seemed to spark the most intense reactions. As Curtis Bashar wrote, “I respect ever n***a who will never listen to this album, salute to all of y’all. This is not Hip Hop! Eminem is the only great white rapper in this culture.”

I respect every n#### who will never listen to this album, salute to all of y’all, This is not Hip Hop! Eminem is the only great white rapper in this culture. pic.twitter.com/vqpW6Rfrdx — IBashar (@CurtisBashar) April 29, 2023

“They Don’t Love It” comes from Jack Harlow’s surprise album, Jackman. The 10-song project featured Harlow shirtless standing in an alley with his arms folded on the cover. The photo itself elicited a cascade of comments online. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is expected to move between 45-50,000 total album equivalent units. Check out some of the reactions below.

Mac Miller seeing Jack Harlow claim to be the best white rapper since Eminem pic.twitter.com/TRMQ6QXsb3 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 28, 2023

No way Jack Harlow just said he’s better than Eminem. I’m off the Jack Harlow train bro pic.twitter.com/xrA1DrrnMv — juice neb (@young_bidness) April 28, 2023

The conversation about Jack Harlow, Eminem and Mac Miller is so goofy to me. Mac was a musical artist, not flatly a rapper. He’s not even in the same topic of conversation as Em and Jack Harlow — Tyler (@tstonge17) April 30, 2023

I love Jack Harlow but if he really said that he's the hardest white rapper ever since Eminem then that's wrong….he's no way the best rapper honestly even Tom MacDonald is better rapper than Jack H.👀 n Jack is not even better rapper than MGK , i hate to admit this but i think pic.twitter.com/IdOSjWRMda — sylvia.y5 (@sylviayong2) April 30, 2023

Paul Wall didn’t drive something candy coated to crawl like a caterpillar for this https://t.co/7qdIHZYhju pic.twitter.com/3lK5HiU2Wn — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) April 30, 2023

White rappers better than Wack Harlow



Action Bronson

RA the Rugged Man

Brother Ali

Evidence

Droog

Eminem

El-P

Logic

Paul Wall

Vinnie Paz

Vanilla Ice

Mac Miller

Posh Spice

My postman

My cleaner

Dude who cleans my bins every week

Tyson Fury

Boris Johnson

Debbie Harry https://t.co/C1dDzlofMX — Franklin Saint-Slacktrick 🇯🇲 (@Slakonbothsides) April 29, 2023