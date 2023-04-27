Jack Harlow Announces ‘Jackman’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Generation Now representative also has two movies on the horizon.

Louisville, Kentucky-bred rapper Jack Harlow will let loose his third studio album this week. Jackman lands on DSPs on Friday, April 28.

Jack Harlow announced the forthcoming music project on his official social media pages. The 25-year-old musician/actor simply tweeted, “Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday 4/28.”

Previously, Harlow released the Platinum-certified Thats What They All Say in 2020 and the Gold-certified Come Home the Kids Miss You in 2022. CHTKMY scored a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album in 2023.

Jack Harlow also received 2023 Grammy nominations for the Hot 100 chart-topping “First Class” single (Best Melodic Rap Performance) and the “Churchill Downs” single featuring Drake (Best Rap Song).

Jackman.



My new album.



Out this Friday – 4/28 pic.twitter.com/ZOyUppwXIu — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 26, 2023

In addition to dropping a new studio LP, Harlow is also preparing for the premiere of the White Men Can’t Jump remake. The Calmatic-directed motion picture will stream on the Hulu platform beginning May 19.

Generation Now co-founder DJ Drama is overseeing the White Men Can’t Jump soundtrack. The Atlanta-based record company serves as the label home of Jack Harlow and Philadelphia-raised rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Jack Harlow secured another acting gig. The Atlantic recording artist is part of the star-studded cast of Apple TV+’s The Instigators film which also includes appearances by Academy Award winners Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.