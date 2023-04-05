Jack Harlow Keeps Acting Career Rolling; Joins Star-Studded Cast Of Apple Film

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow, the star of the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake, will be part of a new Apple film titled ‘The Instigators’ starring Matt Damon.

According to Deadline, Jack Harlow secured a role in Apple’s upcoming film The Instigators. The Atlantic Records artist joined an award-winning cast headlined by Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

Jack Harlow will be working with several acclaimed actors on The Instigators. The cast features Paul Walter Hauser, Hong Chau, Ving Rhames and Ron Pearlman.

Doug Liman will direct The Instigators. His past credits include The Bourne Identity, Swingers, Go and Edge of Tomorrow.

The Instigators tells the story of two thieves on the run after a botched robbery. Casey Affleck wrote the script with Chuck MacLean, the creator of Showtime’s City on a Hill.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s company Artist Equity will produce the Apple film. No release date has been announced.

Fans are still waiting to see Jack Harlow’s acting debut in the White Men Can’t Jump remake. The film is scheduled to arrive on Hulu in May.

Jack Harlow stars alongside Sinqua Walls in the new version of White Men Can’t Jump. The original film starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

20th Century Studios released a teaser for the White Men Can’t Jump remake in February.

Watch the teaser below.