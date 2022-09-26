Kadeem Hardison Talks Jack Harlow Starring In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The TV sitcom legend played Junior in the original movie.

Veteran actor Kadeem Hardison is best known for his portrayal of Dwayne Wayne in the classic sitcom A Different World. Hardison also starred in the 1992 basketball-themed film White Men Can’t Jump.

A remake of White Men Can’t Jump is currently in the works. Hip Hop artist Jack Harlow will take over the lead role of Billy Hoyle in the forthcoming motion picture.

TMZ recently spoke with Kadeem Hardison. The 57-year-old Bedford–Stuyvesant native expressed a “wait-and-see” approach to the new version of White Men Can’t Jump. However, he expressed interest in seeing Jack Harlow act in the movie.

“I know he can play some ball. I heard that he rhymes. That’ll add whole different flair to it. They don’t have to go the typical way they went the first time,” said Kadeem Hardison. “So it could be interesting.”

The cameraperson also asked Kadeem Hardison who he would like to see play his White Men Can’t Jump character of Junior. Hardison suggested Power Rangers, The Harder They Fall, and Rap Sh!t star RJ Cyler.

The New White Men Can’t Jump Also Stars Other Recording Artists

In addition to Jack Harlow, the new White Men Can’t Jump cast reportedly features R&B singer Teyana Taylor, Compton rapper Vince Staples, comedian Andrew Schulz, American Soul actor Sinqua Walls, and The Wire actor Lance Reddick.

The original 1992 production of White Men Can’t Jump starred Wesley Snipes (Sidney “Syd” Deane) and Woody Harrelson (Billy Hoyle) as streetballers. Ron Shelton wrote and directed the sports comedy from 20th Century Fox.

White Men Can’t Jump made more than $76 million at the domestic box office. When adding international numbers, the film brought in a worldwide total of $90,753,806. Kenya Barris (Black-ish) will co-write the remake along with Doug Hall.

A Different World found new life on the HBO Max streaming service. The classic sitcom ran for three seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1993. Main cast members Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy stopped by The Breakfast Club last week to celebrate the 35-year anniversary of the program set in a fictional HBCU.