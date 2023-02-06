Watch The Teaser Trailer For The ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Starring Jack Harlow

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Kenya Barris-penned film is headed to Hulu.

Charles “Calmatic” Kidd II (House Party) directed the forthcoming White Men Can’t Jump motion picture. Kentucky-raised rapper Jack Harlow plays one of the main characters in the sports movie.

White Men Can’t Jump also stars Sinqua Walls (American Soul). In addition to Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls, the cast includes Lance Reddick (The Wire), Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America), Vince Staples (Dope), and Andrew Schulz (You People).

20th Century Studios presented the official First Look teaser trailer for White Men Can’t Jump. As of press time, the video is trending at #7 on YouTube with over 147,000 views in under twenty-four hours.

Kenya Barris wrote the new version of White Men Can’t Jump. The creator of the Black-ish and Grown-ish sitcoms previously penned the scripts for Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, Coming 2 America, and You People.

The original Ron Shelton-directed White Men Can’t Jump came out in 1992. Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson handled the lead roles. Rosie Perez, Tyra Ferrell, Cylk Cozart, and Kadeem Hardison had supporting parts.

“I know he can play some ball. I heard that he rhymes. That’ll add a whole different flair to it. They don’t have to go the typical way they went the first time,” said Kadeem Hardison about Jack Harlow starring in the sequel. “So it could be interesting.”

Jack Harlow is best known for releasing his Top 40 hits “Whats Poppin,” “Tyler Herro,” “Industry Baby,” “Nail Tech,” and “First Class.” The 24-year-old Atlantic Records/Generation Now recording artist earned three Grammy Award nominations at the 2023 ceremony.

1992’s White Men Can’t Jump grossed more than $90 million at the global box office and $76 million domestically. The 2023 edition is scheduled to be released on May 19 as a Hulu original. Jack Harlow’s Generation Now boss, DJ Drama, will oversee the movie’s soundtrack.