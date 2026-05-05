The Color Of Hollywood’s Money: Top Paid Execs Are All White Men & No Women

Hollywood’s highest-paid executives are exclusively white, revealing a systemic exclusion of people of color from entertainment’s most powerful and lucrative leadership positions.

Hollywood’s highest-paid executives made a combined fortune last year, and every single one of them is white.

Not one Black man, not one Black woman, not one person of color anywhere near the top of the money chain in Hollywood. The numbers tell a story that’s been hiding in plain sight for years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the compensation packages for studio heads and media moguls follow a pattern that is impossible to ignore.

David Zaslav, the CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery, made $165 million last year. Michael Cavanagh at Comcast made $70 million, David Ellison at Paramount pulled in over $60 million, and the gap between these executives and everyone else keeps widening.

Meanwhile, a UCLA study found that 92 percent of studio chairs and CEOs are white, with 68 percent being men. That’s not diversity. That’s a system.

The real issue isn’t just the money these executives are making. It’s that the entertainment industry has systematically excluded people of color from leadership positions while demanding diverse content on screen.

White actors hold 76.9 percent of lead roles in 2025 films, while Black actors account for just 6.5 percent. Studios want diversity in front of the camera but won’t put it behind the desk where decisions get made.

This contradiction runs deep. Eighty-four percent of senior executives across the industry are white, and 60 percent are men. The UCLA research shows this isn’t accidental.

It’s structural.

When you control who sits in the boardroom, you control what stories get told, who gets hired, and where the money flows. The pay ratios tell you everything: some Hollywood companies have CEO-to-employee ratios exceeding 800-to-1, meaning executives earn in a day what workers make in months.

According to a CNN report on executive leadership trends, white men are actually making a comeback in corporate boardrooms after years of diversity initiatives. Hollywood’s executive suite never left that reality behind.

The system was built this way, and it’s staying this way.

In April 2026, shareholders rejected David Zaslav’s $550 million to $887 million golden parachute by 82 percent, but that didn’t stop the deal from moving forward anyway.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid Hollywood executives per THR’s chart:

David Zaslav — Warner Bros. Discovery — $165M

Michael Cavanagh — Comcast — $71.8M

Ari Emanuel — TKO — $67.3M

David Ellison — Paramount Skydance — $63.2M

Jeff Shell — Paramount Skydance — $60.7M

Ted Sarandos — Netflix — $53.9M

Greg Peters — Netflix — $53.2M

Bob Iger — Walt Disney — $45.8M

Mark Shapiro — TKO — $42.6M

Brian Roberts — Comcast — $35.1M