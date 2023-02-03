Jack Harlow Awarded For Representing His Hometown Of Louisville

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow always shows love to Louisville, which earned him the Thomas A. Edison Award at an event in his hometown.

Jack Harlow accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award at Greater Louisville Inc.’s annual meeting on Wednesday (February 1).

The Edison Award honors Louisvillians who find success and represent the city on the national stage. Jack Harlow received the award for his career accomplishments and his donations to organizations in Louisville.

“People ask me where I live and I tell them I don’t live in Atlanta or New York,” he said at the GLI event, per Louisville Business First. “I don’t live in California. I live in Louisville, Kentucky.”

He continued, “I try to make sure I let the world know if you want to do a photoshoot, if you want to take a meeting, if you want to shoot a commercial, if you want to get in the studio and make some music you’re going to have to book that connection flight and come. We’re going to do some incredible things in the city over the next few years, I promise you.”

Last year, Jack Harlow spoke about his desire to improve people’s lives in Kentucky. He hoped to make a lasting impact in his home state.

“I’d like for people to know me as someone who gave back and lifted the community he’s from up,” he said. “I’d like for Kentucky to be different after I leave earth and for people to have a better life because of it.”

Watch a teaser for Jack Harlow’s upcoming Super Bowl ad with Missy Elliott below.