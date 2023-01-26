Missy Elliott Teases Doritos Super Bowl LVII Commercial With Jack Harlow

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the new clip featuring the “Work It” rapper.

As NFL fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII on February 12, corporations have begun to roll out their ad campaigns for the Big Game. A certain tortilla chip brand tapped Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow for a commercial.

Doritos began posting videos featuring Kentucky-raised rapper Jack Harlow earlier this month. A January 12 tweet from the company read, “The real love triangle is us, @JackHarlow, and Doritos BBQ.”

On Wednesday, Doritos revealed another person in that “real love triangle” advertisement. Hip Hop legend Missy Elliott showed up in a 15-second clip that teased an upcoming Super Bowl LVII spot.

“@jackharlow and @MissyElliott collab when? (guess you can tune in 2.12 to see),” tweeted the official Doritos Twitter account. Elliott also tweeted, “#Doritos_Partner Well who we waiting on? 🤔@jackharlow @Doritos.”

Missy Elliott & Doritos Have History As Collaborators

Five years ago, Missy Elliott starred in the “Tongue Twisters: Doritos Blaze” commercial alongside fellow rap legend Busta Rhymes. Oscar winner Morgan Freeman and Emmy winner Peter Dinklage also appeared in that Doritos Blaze vs Mountain Dew Ice campaign.

Houston-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion was the star of the 2022 Super Bowl teasers for Doritos and Cheetos. “Old Town Road” hitmaker Lil Nas X had a dance-off with Western movie icon Sam Elliott in a 2020 Doritos ad.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2023 NFC Championship. A game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will determine the 2023 AFC Champion.

Global superstar Rihanna is scheduled to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Chris Stapleton will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will perform “America the Beautiful.”