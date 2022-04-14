Jack Harlow Claims Eminem Is “Underrated” By The New Generation

Jack Harlow said the younger generation lacks “the context” to understand just how iconic a rapper the Detroit legend is.

Jack Harlow is a big Eminem fan, calling his fellow white rapper one of his biggest musical influences. He is not here for the new generation’s disrespect towards the Detroit legend.

“These days [he’s] underrated,” Harlow told Pitchfork. “Eminem catching a lot of slander from the new generation. I think they don’t have the context of what he was, truly an icon. When I was nine through 13, that’s really who I wanted to be.”

Jack Harlow Says: “I Don’t Like The New Slander”

He continued, “I used to watch 8 Mile, and I would watch the scene of them in the warehouse and just get off. Like that movie and the freestyles at the end, I knew the lyrics to all of them. I love Eminem, and I don’t like the new slander. I don’t like that it’s the new wave to slander him.”

Jack Harlow collaborated with his idol on the 2021 remix to Eminem’s “Killer,” which also featured North Carolina rapper Cordae. He revealed how honored he was to work with Em, though the pair had yet to meet.

“We didn’t get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me,” he told Billboard. “I haven’t shared it with the world yet, but I can’t wait until the world hears it. He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get.”

Jack Harlow continued: “Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire, letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, ‘You’re that. You’re dope.’ I’ve waited a decade to hear that. So it was special.”

Meanwhile earlier this week, Jack Harlow gave his fans some details about his upcoming album. He revealed the name of the project, out on May 6, and shared the cover art via Instagram.

“Come Home The Kids Miss You,” he wrote, announcing the title. “Official artwork. Album available on May 6th. New single “First Class” this Friday 😮‍💨”