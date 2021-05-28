Eminem Drops “Killer (Remix)” Featuring Jack Harlow & Cordae

Listen to the three rhymers rap over the D.A. Got That Dope beat.

Two of the brightest young rap stars to hit the scene over the last several years are now on a song together with one of the all-time greats. On Friday morning, Eminem let loose his “Killer (Remix)” featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae.

“You know we had to do a remix, right? K I L L E R RMX w/ @jackharlow & @cordae,” tweeted Eminem on Thursday afternoon. D.A. Got That Dope provided the track’s production.

The original “Killer” resides on Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By – Side B project. The deluxe version of the Detroit representative’s eleventh studio LP dropped on December 18, 2020.

Music to Be Murdered By is Eminem’s tenth Number One of his career. The Shady Records founder’s most recent LP set a new record by becoming the act with the most consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Tonight at midnight with the legend,” tweeted Jack Harlow prior to “Killer (Remix)” dropping at 12 am ET. Once the collaboration hit DSPs, Cordae tweeted, “S/O the 🐐 @Eminem. We got more [on the way] too. 🤫🤫#Killer.”

Cordae has been teasing the release of his sophomore album which is tentatively titled From a Bird’s Eye View. The DMV-raised emcee let loose the Just Until EP in April.

Jack Harlow’s debut studio album, Thats What They All Say, came out in December 2020. The collection includes the Kentucky-bred rapper’s Top 10 hit “Whats Poppin (Remix)” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.

Both Cordae (2019) and Jack Harlow (2020) are XXL Freshman Class alumni. Additionally, the Atlantic recording artists have already been nominated for Grammy Awards. Cordae has two nods under his belt. Harlow has received one nomination.

You know we had to do a remix, right? K I L L E R RMX w/ @jackharlow & @cordae Midnight ET pic.twitter.com/Dv9liXpCkC — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 27, 2021

"Dying laughing is the only way you're killing me" 🔪 K I L L E R remix out now – https://t.co/qrnZ3SOTsH @jackharlow @cordae pic.twitter.com/XjnhilgIiD — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 28, 2021