Jack Harlow Comments On Fatal Shooting After His DJ Gets Charged With Murder

Louisville native Jack Harlow is speaking out about a serious legal situation involving his deejay. Ronnie “Lucci” O’Bannon is being accused of murdering a bartender named Kasmira Nash on Kentucky Derby Day (May 1).

According to the Louisville Police Department, O’Bannon turned himself in on Tuesday in connection with the shooting at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge. The 27-year-old suspect’s bond was set at $500,000 and his arraignment is scheduled for May 17.

Yesterday, Jack Harlow used his Instagram Story to address the death of Kasmira Nash. The “Whats Poppin” hitmaker wrote:

My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.

Jack Harlow rose from his Kentucky hometown to being one of the most prominent roster members of Don Cannon and DJ Drama’s Generation Now record label. He was later selected for the 2020 XXL Freshman Class.

The 23-year-old rhymer’s “Whats Poppin” remix featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne peaked at #2 on the Hot 100 chart last July. His debut studio album, Thats What They All Say, opened at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart in December 2020.

Besides becoming a breakout music star from Louisville, Harlow has also taken part in the #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor protests in the city. Additionally, the rapper recently announced he is donating $500,000 to the local Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University, two historically black colleges and universities located in his home state.