Jack Harlow Didn’t Want To Creep Out Dua Lipa With Song Named After Singer

Jack Harlow revealed he didn’t want to creep Dua Lipa out with his song named after her, so he called and asked for her permission to drop the track.

The rapper released a track titled “Dua Lipa” on his new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club for an interview, 24-year-old Jack said he played the song for the “Levitating” singer before releasing it.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything,” he explained of the process. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.”

As to what she actually said, Jack reported: “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kinda thrown off, and she just kinda let it go.”