Jack Harlow Earns Third No. 1 Single Following NFL Halftime Show Fumble

Jack Harlow continues to secure major wins—despite his recent NFL halftime show debacle.

On Monday (November 27) Harlow’s latest release, the sample heavy “Lovin’ On Me,” landed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week dated December 2. It serves as Harlow’s third No. 1 and his fifth overall entry. It initially debuted at No. 2 during the week of November 25, right behind Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

In a post he shared to his personal Instagram account, Harlow thanked OZ, one of the producers of the record for stashing the beat away for him, in addition to seemingly hinting at the arrival of more new music.

“Warming up. More coming,” he wrote in the post caption.

Jack Harlow’s latest achievement follows his recent performance blunder during an appearance at the recent Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers halftime show. In addition to drawing criticism for what fans determined was a “low budget” design, Harlow was crucified for bringing an unidentified hype man on stage with him. Watch the video of Harlow’s lackluster performance below.