Jack Harlow Gets Ready To Testify In Court Regarding Nightclub Fatal Shooting

The trial is to determine is the club was responsible for the victim’s death.

Rapper Jack Harlow will be going to court soon.

The chart-topper is scheduled to testify about his involvement in a deadly shootout at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 1, the eve of the 2021 Kentucky Darby.

A lawsuit, filed in December 2021 by the victim’s family, names the restaurant and lounge and its owner Allen Evans III as defendants, WDRB reports.

According to CBS, Ronnie O’Bannon, the DJ for the “First Class” recording artist, is charged with the murder of one of the bartenders at the establishment.

Kasmira Nash was shot and killed while on the job.

AllHipHop.com reported Harlow took to his Instagram stories after her death to share his sympathies. He wrote:

“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.“

The lawsuit alleges the Louisville nightclub did not do enough to protect her.

O’Bannon, who is also known by the name Ronnie Lucciano, turned himself in to authorities almost two weeks after the incident. He was indicted on murder charges and one charge of tampering with evidence.

The DJ says he acted in self-defense and shot Nash because she tried to attack him with a champagne bottle. His lawyer said around the time of the indictment, “there is no dispute,” regarding his being attacked and the fact he “defended himself.”

While this might have been self-defense, the DJ is named in another fatal shooting at the Shiverly gentleman’s club the year prior.

On Aug. 31, 2020, he allegedly shot and killed a different individual.

The prosecution made note of this, writing in court notes, “Although charges have not yet been filed in that case, it sets a troubling pattern of Mr. O’Bannon going to nightclubs and leaving someone dead behind.”