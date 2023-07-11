Jack Harlow Gets Waxed – By Madame Tussauds

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow’s wax figure, reflecting his look from the ‘Churchill Downs’ music video, has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Take a look!

Jack Harlow recently added another feather to his cap. His wax figure now stands proudly in Madame Tussauds, the world-renowned wax museum in Las Vegas.

‌The figure is a testament to Harlow’s growing stature in the entertainment world, mirroring his look from the “Churchill Downs” music video featuring Drake.

The figure sports a custom suit, reminiscent of the one Harlow wore in the music video, which was shot at the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The suit, an elegant shade of ivory, is a creation of Musika New York under the creative direction of Aleks Musika.

The figure also features a necklace with a pendant shaped like Kentucky, a tribute to Harlow’s roots.

Jack Harlow’s New Madame Tussauds Figure – Key Lime Photography

The unveiling was a private event Harlow’s close family and friends attended. Following the event, Harlow performed at Zouk Nightclub.

Linsey Stiglic, Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, expressed her excitement about the new addition, stating, “Jack Harlow’s new figure is a perfect addition to our museum. His confidence, humor, and of course, music is admired by all, and we’re so thrilled to welcome him to our Las Vegas attraction.”

The creation of Harlow’s figure involved a team of 20 studio artists and took approximately six months to complete. Visitors to the museum can now interact with the figure, echoing Harlow’s famous catchphrase, “WHATS POPPIN.‌

Harlow, a Kentucky native, has made significant strides in his music career. His third studio album, Jackman, was released in April, following the success of his previous albums, Thats What They All Say in 2020 and Come Home the Kids Miss You in 2022.

Both albums received critical acclaim, with C_ome Home the Kids Miss You_ earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album in 2023. The album also achieved impressive first-week sales, projected to be between 110,000 and 135,000 units.

His ventures complement Harlow’s music career into acting, with two movies on the horizon‌

He appears in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and the upcoming star-studded Apple TV+ film “The Instigators” starring Mat Damon and Casey Affleck.