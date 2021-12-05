Jack Harlow explained how reading a bunch of Harry Potter books in the second grade turned him into a rap phenomenon!

Rapper Jack Harlow was honored during Variety’s Hitmaker Brunch in Los Angeles yesterday (December 5th).

The Louisville, Kentucky rapper was named Hitmaker of Tomorrow for collaborating with Lil Nas X on their hit single “Industry Baby.”

Jack Harlow explained how reading “Harry Potter” when he was in the second grade made him the great rapper he is today.

During his acceptance speech, Jack Harlow said he entered into a competitive reading competition and trounced everyone in his school by reading Harry Potter books.

The second-grader was credited the most points for digging into the Harry Potter books.

“I want you to imagine this little second grader, buzz cut, eyeglasses, crooked teeth. Walking down the bleachers on stage to accept this trophy. And before today, that’s the only time in my life I’ve gotten up in front of a crowd and won an award…

“To be honest, all the ingredients were there. It was a competition and it brought out the competitor in me, which is a big part of the genre I’m in. All that reading is what made me the writer I am now, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to make me the ‘hitmaker maker of tomorrow’.”

The Hitmaker of Tomorrow Award is the latest accolade for the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old artist landed on Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for the first time.

Jack was honored for his music career and philanthropic efforts, which included $1 million in donations to HBCU’s and a variety of non-profits in Kentucky.