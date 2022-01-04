Jack Harlow Honored By City of Louisville With His Own Day

Hometown hero Jack Harlow has been recognized by the city of Louisville after being awarded a day in his honor. The “What’s Poppin” hitmaker shared a framed notice from Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announcing that the city will observe Dec. 18, 2021, as “Jack Harlow Day.” The letter, which Jack posted on his social media […]

Hometown hero Jack Harlow has been recognized by the city of Louisville after being awarded a day in his honor.

The “What’s Poppin” hitmaker shared a framed notice from Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announcing that the city will observe Dec. 18, 2021, as “Jack Harlow Day.”

The letter, which Jack posted on his social media accounts, began with a declaration: “Know ye that the city of Louisville honour Jack Harlow.” The city paid tribute to Jack for his contributions to the city:

“For answering, once and for all, that what’s poppin’ is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn’t forget the “home” in hometown or homegrown,” the letter reads. “The rapper’s way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does.”

Jack Harlow recently teamed up with KFC parent company Yum! Brands in Kentucky. They raised $250,000 for the American Red Cross to assist with Kentucky tornado relief efforts. He shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

“Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky,” he wrote. “Now I’m teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky. For the next year, we’re gonna do some big things together.”

“It couldn’t come at a better time,” Jack Harlow continued. “The state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend’s devastating tornadoes. Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in support of relief efforts. I ask that you donate whatever you can to help those affected by this tragedy.”