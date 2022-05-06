Jack Harlow Talks Taking Notes From Drake, Kanye West & Jay-Z

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

With his new album out, the “First Class” hitmaker reflects on his inspirations.

Jack Harlow dropped his latest studio LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, today (March 6). The Louisville-bred rapper’s name began trending on social media as a result.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Jack Harlow about his new album. According to the 24-year-old “First Class” hitmaker, several award-winning Hip Hop stars inspired his musical style.

“I just take notes from [Drake] on his actions. He’s leaving a blueprint behind. The same way [Jay-Z] left a blueprint. Same way [Kanye “Ye” West] left a blueprint,” said Jack Harlow. “I just pull from the playbook of all the legends where it resonates with me. Ye is a huge one for me, just resonates with me massively. I see what he did.”

Come Home The Kids Miss You



AVAILABLE NOW EVERYWHEREhttps://t.co/iE6NNm6O3i pic.twitter.com/YxUcsOwa5p — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 6, 2022

Harlow added, “But I think it all just comes from just being the route of just not being a street artist. Because it’s just something so traditionally street about this genre. And if you’re not street… I’m not the first artist to come through that isn’t that. And so inevitably I’m going to take notes.”

Drake is one of the guest features on Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You. The OVO frontman’s “Churchill Downs” verse became a trending topic for its perceived subliminal shots at Drake’s longtime rival, Pusha T.

“I was really just so blown away by his verse just as a whole,” stated the Generation Now/Atlantic artist about Drake’s contribution to his sophomore LP. “His writing is his writing. I addressed things on my verse that I don’t expect him to have to answer for. And it just is what it is.”

Harlow also told Zane Lowe, “People are venting, they’re getting things off their chest. He was getting something off of his chest and I don’t even think it’s for me to shed light on or clarify. Yeah. Not that that’s what you’re asking me to do, but I think that needs to exist. I don’t think I’ve experienced the same thing.”