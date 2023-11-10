Jack Harlow Teases “A New Era” + Announces Surprise “Lovin On Me” Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow said “New phone, who dis,” with the quickness.

Jack Harlow is preparing to begin a new chapter in his career following the success of his recent album, Jackman. On Thursday (November 9), Harlow jumped on Twitter to tease the pivot while also plugging his upcoming single, “Lovin On Me,” and detailing his recent movements throughout the summer—which included a reversion back to his native hometown of Kentucky and more.

“Thank u for allowing me to reset this year,” Harlow wrote in part in the tweet. “I moved back to Kentucky and gave u an album I could not have made on the road.”

Harlow continued, alluding to what he has in store on the horizon, “Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now…a new era begins. Lovin On Me at midnight EST.”

Just as the Louisville-bred rapper is planning to initiate yet another major shift in his career, he’s still enjoying the fruits of his labor from the past year. In September Harlow snatched Society of European Stage Authors and Composers’ (SEASAC) Songwriter of The Year award for the third year in a row, in addition to taking home the Song of the Year award for “First Class.” On top of all that, his Come Home the Kids Miss You album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving roughly 113,000 first-week units, while his LP Jackman posted a strong appearance at No. 8 on the chart.

